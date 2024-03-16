Top track

Bru-C & Simula - You & I

SuperCharged presents Simula

Volks Club
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJWorthing
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SuperCharged & BassKonnection presents SIMULA

Saturday 16th March 2024

11pm - 7am

Volks

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Supercharged.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Simula, Gino

Venue

Volks Club

3 Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1PS, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

