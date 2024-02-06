Top track

1000 Black Birds

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tyler Ramsey Album Release + Listening Party

Citizen Vinyl
Tue, 6 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsAsheville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

1000 Black Birds
Got a code?

About

Don’t miss this FREE album release and listening party for Tyler Ramsey’s newest record, New Lost Ages. Tuesday, February 6, 6-8 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m.

Get your copy of New Lost Ages — proudly pressed at Citizen Vinyl — before anyone else! Official release...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.