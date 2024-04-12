Top track

The Shoaldiggers + Color Machine

Citizen Vinyl
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Shoaldiggers, a self-described "swamp grass blast," play Citizen Vinyl on Friday, April 12. Color Machine opens. 7 p.m. show, 6 p.m. doors. $12 advance, $15 at the door.

The nine-piece Shoaldiggers' music starts with ancient, wild sounds, and civilize...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Shoaldiggers

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

