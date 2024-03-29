DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Teezo Touchdown

Electric Brixton
Fri, 29 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Live Nation

Teezo Touchdown

Plus Special Guests

This is a 14+ event, under 16yrs need a guardian and all club shows +18yrs
Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Teezo Touchdown

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open7:30 pm

