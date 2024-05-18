DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Muireann Bradley

Grand Junction
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
£18.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Muireann Bradley is a 16 year old finger picking guitar player & singer from County Donegal. She performs Country Blues & Ragtime Blues from the 1920s & 30s, also Folk, Roots and Americana.

All ages
Presented by Bird On The Wire.
Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Doors open8:00 pm

