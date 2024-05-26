Top track

Mick Harvey - with special guest Amanda Acevedo

Omeara
Sun, 26 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£24.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Mick Harvey - with special guest Amanda Acevedo & String Quartet

£25 - Omeara - 26th May 2024

____

Michael John Harvey is an Australian musician, singer-songwriter, composer, arranger and record producer. A multi-instrumenta...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mick Harvey, Baba Yaga's Hut

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

