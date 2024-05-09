On the left side of the DICE app, look for the link that says "Got a code?" and enter your member discount code there.

Your member code is at the bottom of every email newsletter sent by The Lab, if you are currently a member. You can be reminded of your member discount code by entering your member email address at this link: https://www.thelab.org/find-member-code

If you have any further questions, please write to thelabsf@thelab.org