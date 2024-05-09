Top track

Claire Rousay + Maria BC

The Lab
Thu, 9 May, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Claire Rousay

Snippets of conversations, bird calls, and the clicking of a stove burner trying to ignite, are just a few of the field recordings that San Antonio-based sound artist claire rousay weaves together in her sprawling, meditative music. A composer of "emo ambi Read more

Event information

claire rousay is a singular artist, known for challenging conventions in experimental and ambient music forms. rousay masterfully incorporates textural found sounds, sumptuous drones and candid field recordings into music that celebrates the beauty in life...

All ages
Presented by The Lab.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maria BC, Claire Rousay

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

How can I access my member discount?

On the left side of the DICE app, look for the link that says "Got a code?" and enter your member discount code there.

Your member code is at the bottom of every email newsletter sent by The Lab, if you are currently a member. You can be reminded of your member discount code by entering your member email address at this link: https://www.thelab.org/find-member-code

If you have any further questions, please write to thelabsf@thelab.org

