FÜNDAY w/ Crusy & Lola Bozzano

The Bassement Club
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FÜNDAY

Reservado el derecho de admisión.

The organization reserves the right of admission.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Bassement + FÜNDAY
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crusy

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

