Bach,the Universe & Everything: To Infinity&Beyond

Kings Place (Hall One)
Sun, 17 Mar, 11:00 am
£21.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bach, the Universe and Everything is a concert series with a difference where live music meets astronomy to create a space for contemplation and wonder. Each event features one of JS Bach’s 200 “cantatas” – music for singers and orchestra – alongside an in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open11:00 am
420 capacity

