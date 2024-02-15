Top track

Barely Carvallo - Withdrawal

Barely Carvallo / With Jet Packs / Bradford Michela

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Barely Carvallo

Dark alternative rock artist based out of Chicago, IL. BC started as a solo project of Dave Ratzek in 2019, as he began writing demos of songs worthy of being recorded and publicly released. In 2020, BC released their first EP ‘Replacing Strangers’, with t Read more

Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

Barely Carvallo
With Jet Packs
Bradford Michela

This is a 17+ event.
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bradford Michela, With Jet Packs, Barely Carvallo

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

