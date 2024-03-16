Top track

Electronic Rodeo

PLATFORM
Sat, 16 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsDes Moines
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dance into the cowboy sunset as we bring a bull riding experience to PLATFORM!

Jeana Goldman, Des Moda, Brad Goldman, and CasaBonita heat us the dance floor with incredible club hits.

Electronic Rodeo will be a night to remember AND it's Jeana Goldman's...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PLATFORM.
Lineup

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

