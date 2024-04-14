Top track

Princess Thailand - Blinded Fool

Princess Thailand live

Hafenklang
Sun, 14 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
About

After two albums, the self-titled debut in 2018 and "And We Shine" in 2020, Princess Thailand is back with a new record entitled: "Golden Frames". With the deep, strong and clear-cut aesthetics that the band is so fond of, it will be released on November 2...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency.
Lineup

Princess Thailand

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

