DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El próximo sábado 24 de febrero tenemos el placer de recibir a Azo para nuestra residencia mensual en Cadavra, nuestro club favorito en el centro de Madrid.
Ella es una DJ/productora que ha encontrado consistentemente nuevas formas de encontrar un equil...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.