Top track

Azo - Rain on Venus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Casa Pangea invites Azo

Cadavra
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Azo - Rain on Venus
Got a code?

About

El próximo sábado 24 de febrero tenemos el placer de recibir a Azo para nuestra residencia mensual en Cadavra, nuestro club favorito en el centro de Madrid.

Ella es una DJ/productora que ha encontrado consistentemente nuevas formas de encontrar un equil...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deto, Nostalgia Futura

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.