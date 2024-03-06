Top track

Sam Trump - Spain (feat. SharmonJarmon!)

R&B On Madison: Sam Thousand

Robert's Westside
Wed, 6 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Robert's Westside Presents: R&B On Madison

SAM THOUSAND

General Admission: FREE w/ RSVP or $10 At The Door
Reserved Tables Available: $40 - $150

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
Lineup

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

