DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

X-Posure Live 25

Omeara
Sun, 28 Apr, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

To celebrate 25 years of his X-Posure radio show John Kennedy brings back his X-Posure Live night that in the past hosted everyone from Bloc Party to Razorlight, Kate Nash to The xx, Regina Spektor to Royal Blood. For this special night John will host four...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Communion
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.