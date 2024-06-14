DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Micah Dalton

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 14 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Micah Dalton live at Eddie's Attic!

He may sound like an earthier, cleverer Ben Harper, but musically Dalton suggests mid-’80s Prince in the way he defiantly straddles so many styles, requiring an enormous musical arsenal to get his point across. These ju...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Micah Dalton

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.