DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HOT VOX Presents: Maystones // Outside Voices
The Workshop is a little gem of a discovery underneath The Star in Shoreditch. With an underground hacienda feel, this venue is the perfect setting for bands cutting their teeth on the scene, or those wanting...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.