Pretty Girls Love Super Bowl

Cafe Erzulie
Sun, 11 Feb, 6:00 pm
PartyNew York
From Free
About

Join us on for our First Super Bowl LVIII party, hosted by Pretty Girls Love and Israel.hoffman! Get ready for a night packed with excitement, as we bring you a Polaroid activation alongside a plethora of surprises tailored just for our lovely ladies.

Joi...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

