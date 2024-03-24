DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AZ-ONE is an African American reggae band based out of Kansas City, MO. Elisha is the lead vocalist, bass guitarist, producer, arranger, songwriter, dedicated to bringing heart throbbing, uplifting and inspirational music to the people. Elisha came to Kans...
