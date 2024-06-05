DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Michael Marcagi

El Club Detroit
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20
After building up buzz independently and attracting a growing fan base, Ohio singer, songwriter, and artist Michael Marcagi announces his signing to Warner Records.

All ages
Presented by El Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Michael Marcagi

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

