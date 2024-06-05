DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After building up buzz independently and attracting a growing fan base, Ohio singer, songwriter, and artist Michael Marcagi announces his signing to Warner Records.
On the anticipated new track, which has received an overwhelmingly positive response on Ti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.