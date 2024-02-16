DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pippo Ricciardi: Stand-Up Comedy ad Avellino

35Millimetri
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
ComedyAvellino
€12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Giuseppe “Pippo” Ricciardi nasce ad Andria (BT) il 7/11/1991. Si forma teatralmente all’Atelier di Teatro Fisico di Philip Radice completando così il percorso di studi di 4 anni della Performing Arts University of Torino.

Nel 2013 fonda il gruppo dell’Ant...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Comedy Show

Lineup

Pippo Ricciardi

Venue

35Millimetri

Parco Commerciale Movieplex, Via Nicola Santangelo, 83100 Avellino AV
Doors open8:00 pm

