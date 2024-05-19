DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comedians in STEM

The Bill Murray
Sun, 19 May, 4:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Alex, Freya and other clever comedians try to make the best use of their STEM degrees by putting on this Stand Up Comedy show. We'll have science comedians, maths comedians and even a token "humanities" comedian.

Comedians will be showing you mathematic g...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alex Mason

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.