TOPHOUSE w/ Leah Marlene

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 17 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TOPHOUSE

with Leah Marlene

TOPHOUSE

A lot of people ask us what genre we are. The truth is, we don't know. Check out some of our music and let us know what you think. In reality, if you really want to get to know about TopHouse, y'all should shoot us a...

All Ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leah Marlene, Tophouse

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

