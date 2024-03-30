DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spring Is in the Air: Patrice Williamson and Friends

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsMemphis
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Patrice Williamson’s childhood home in Memphis was filled with song. Her late father, Webster Williamson, an avid amateur singer, introduced his children to both sacred music and the secular styles of greats like Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, and Lena Ho...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

