Super Bowl LIX Live Screening at The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 9 Feb 2025, 8:30 pm
SportLondon
From £18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SUPER BOWL LIX AT THE CLAPHAM GRAND 🏆 IN ASSOCIATION WITH THUNDERBIRD CHICKEN 🍗

TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR 2024 PRICES FOR A LIMITED TIME!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
1250 capacity

