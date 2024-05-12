DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La mare

Gorila
Sun, 12 May, 7:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
€16.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La Mare · Gira del Fuego · Zaragoza

Domingo, 12 de Mayo · Sala Gorila

19:30h Apertura de puertas

20:00h Concierto

Entrada: 15,50€ Anticipada + Consumición / 18,50€ Taquilla

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Gorila.
Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

