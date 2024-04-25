Top track

ATFC & Gene Farris - Spirit of House

Welcomes ft. Gene Farris w/ Deep House Brunch

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 25 Apr, 9:00 pm
PartyHollywood
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

ATFC & Gene Farris - Spirit of House
About

Orlove by Night & Stereo Punks

Welcome

GENE FARRIS (Disco Set) w/ DEEP HOUSE BRUNCH (Disco Edition)

Catch Gene Farris for one night only in a special disco setting at Kiss Kiss Bang Bang!

Thursday, April 25 2024

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Los Angeles

Doors...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Orlove By Night & Stereo Punks
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

