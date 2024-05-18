DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RIVERSIDE

Old Fruit Market
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Born Again Concerts proudly presents

RIVERSIDE

plus very special guests klone “Unplugged”

Over the past 22 years, Polish masters RIVERSIDE have built an excellent

reputation. With many tours, live shows all over the world, 8 full-length albums, 2 mini...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Riverside

Old Fruit Market

100 Candleriggs, Glasgow, G1 1NQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

