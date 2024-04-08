Top track

Shadow Show

The Lanes
Mon, 8 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
About

Hailing from Detroit, Shadow Show is an uncompromising power trio that combines elements of 60’s garage-psychedelia into a 21st century modern pop-art incarnation. Sleek and spellbinding, the music sweeps you up into frenetic grooves and dazzling harmonies...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train, BLG & Stolen Body Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Shadow Show

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

