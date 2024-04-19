DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Despite Exile

Bloom
Fri, 19 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsMezzago
€12.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Devastanti, indipendenti, tecnicamente formidabili.

In corsa dal 2011 con all’ attivo ben tre EP e tre full length (un paio di questi

usciti sotto la nota label tedesca Lifeforce Records), i Despite Exile sono una

delle realtà più solide e di garanzia d...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

LacerHate, Despite Exile

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

