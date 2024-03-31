Top track

The Devils - Devil Whistle Don't Sing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Devils live, opening HIJSS, Percossa Fossile

Astro Club
Sun, 31 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsFontanafredda
€11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Devils - Devil Whistle Don't Sing
Got a code?

About

GoDown Festival in Astro Club w/

The Devils

HIJSS

Percossa Fossile

Ingresso riservato agli associati Federitalia, link al tesseramento digitale: https://www.astro-club.it/tesseramento-digital/ (la tessera si paga in cassa)

Tutte le età
Presentato da ASTRO CLUB

Lineup

The Devils

Venue

Astro Club

Via Giacomo Puccini 141, 33074 Fontanafredda Pordenone, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.