GoDown Festival in Astro Club w/
The Devils
HIJSS
Percossa Fossile
Ingresso riservato agli associati Federitalia, link al tesseramento digitale: https://www.astro-club.it/tesseramento-digital/ (la tessera si paga in cassa)
