Festerdecay, Bowel Erosion

Shaker's Pub
Sun, 12 May, 6:00 pm
$15.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sunday, May 12th

Festerdecay

Bowel Erosion

@ Shaker's Pub

4608 Sunrise Highway South Service Road, Oakdale, NY

6PM

16+

$12

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
Lineup

Festerday

Venue

Shaker's Pub

4608 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, New York 11769, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

