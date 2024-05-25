Top track

Zu - Ostia

RuinsZu - euro tour 2024

Astro Club
Sat, 25 May, 9:30 pm
GigsFontanafredda
€13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About RuinsZu

Sabato 25 maggio una nuova creatura musicale, presentata da Swamp Booking, che fonde il nucleo originario dei romani Zu (Massimo Pupillo, basso e Luca T Mai, sassofono) con il batterista Yoshida Tatsuya, fondatore della band giapponese Ruins. Questo proget Read more

Event information

Sabato 25 maggio una nuova creatura musicale, presentata da Swamp Booking, che fonde il nucleo originario dei romani Zu (Massimo Pupillo, basso e Luca T Mai, sassofono) con il batterista Yoshida Tatsuya, fondatore della band giapponese Ruins. Questo proget...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASTRO CLUB

Lineup

RuinsZu

Venue

Astro Club

Via Giacomo Puccini 141, 33074 Fontanafredda Pordenone, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

