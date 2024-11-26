Top track

Blind Youth Industrial Park

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Metz

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With time, we come to understand the way the joy of connection is mirrored by the void of loss, how the constancy of love is matched only by the impermanence of life, the simple idea that we could not create light if we did not risk the dark—we’d never nee...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Metz

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

