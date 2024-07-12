Top track

FESTIVAL JARDIN SONORE: MARC REBILLET + ARCHIVE + POMME +...

Jardin Sonore
Fri, 12 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsMarseille
About

VENDREDI 12 JUILLET 2024 - avec : MARC REBILLET + ARCHIVE + POMME + ...

Exclusif ! Marc Rebillet sera au Festival Jardin Sonore pour une performance à son image : improvisée, unique et surprenante. Il n'y a jamais deux shows identiques.

A ne pas rater !...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par VILLAGE 42 PRODUCTIONS.
Lineup

Marc Rebillet, Archive, Pomme

Venue

Jardin Sonore

Allée Philippe De Brocard, 13127 Vitrolles, France
Doors open6:00 pm

