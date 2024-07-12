DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VENDREDI 12 JUILLET 2024 - avec : MARC REBILLET + ARCHIVE + POMME + ...
Exclusif ! Marc Rebillet sera au Festival Jardin Sonore pour une performance à son image : improvisée, unique et surprenante. Il n'y a jamais deux shows identiques.
A ne pas rater !...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.