Tiramisu fraise

CLUB NOWADAYS : OOGO, JEFF THE FOOL, FLEUR DE MUR

La Java
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

NOWADAYS RECORDS a hâte de prendre les commandes pour vous retrouver et vous voir danser!

Au programme : OOGO (La Fine Equipe), Jeff The Fool, Fleur De Mur, Yambow, et Aude M. pour une soirée de folie.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
1
La Fine Equipe, Yambow, Fleur De Mur and 1 more

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

