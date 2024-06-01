Top track

Mergate Ball: 20,000 Beats Under The Sea

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 1 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMargate
£10.50

About

Lose yourself in an immersive night of sea aliens, aquatic mayhem & subterranean dancing with Ali Renault, Zoe and Jason Rowe at the helm along with mesMERising performances by Solstice Studio Dancers, and imMERsive living art with Alotta Hell.

﻿﻿We are g...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ali Renault

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

