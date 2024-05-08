Top track

SPY - Bootlicker

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spy, Combust, Destiny Bond, Alien Birth and Gasket

Ukie Club
Wed, 8 May, 7:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$23.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SPY - Bootlicker
Got a code?

About

Tickets for our May 8th show with Spy, Combust, Destiny Bond, Alien Birth and Gasket at Ukie Club.

Venue is not wheelchair accessible.

All ages
Presented by 4333 Collective and Yarga Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
SPY, Combust, Destiny Bond and 1 more

Venue

Ukie Club

847 N Franklin St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.