Heartbreak Happy Hour, The Anniversary Show: ft. Dessa

The Blue Room
Sat, 3 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsNashville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Free with suggested $10 donation at the door.

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

The Porch, Nashville’s nonprofit literary arts organization, celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2024 with a lineup of special events and surprises. To kick...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

dessa

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

