DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash - Three Day Pass

SeatGeek Stadium
14 Jun - 16 Jun
GigsChicago
From $385The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SPKRBX presents The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival June 14-16 at SeatGeek Stadium.

The premier Hip-Hop music festival in the Midwest returns bigger and better than ever. 3 days, 3 stages, the biggest names in Hip-Hop and more art installations tha...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by SPKRBX
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 3 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

SeatGeek Stadium

7000 S Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview, Illinois 60455, United States
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

FAQs

How do I get my wristband? 

Your wristband will be SHIPPED TO YOUR ADDRESS closer to the festival date. If you need to update your shipping address, this can be done by heading to the settings section within the app and clicking address to add or update your details.

When & where is the 2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival happening?

The festival will take place from June 14-16, with the doors opening at 3PM on Friday. The address is 7000 S Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview, Illinois 60455.

Can I get a refund?

All sales are final; Rain or Shine. No refunds or exchanges.

Can I split my tickets? 

You are not able to split a 3-day pass into single-day passes and transfer 1 day only to someone else. You may however transfer an entire 3-day pass to someone else. For more information click here: https://link.dice.fm/TransferTickets

What if I used Afterpay? 

All Afterpay payments will be made through the Afterpay site or Afterpay app. At any time, you can log in to your Afterpay account to see your payment schedule and make a payment before the due date

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.