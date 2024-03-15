Top track

Robzzz - kusha las paya - remix

「lotura」 x PLAYDOO

Industrial Copera
Fri, 15 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyGranada
From €11.30

About

Primera confirmación:

★ NERVE AGENT LIVE

Early birds disponibles :))

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por 「lotura」 y PLAYDOO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

「lotura」

Venue

C. de Desmond Tutu, Parcela 13, 18140 La Zubia, Granada, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

