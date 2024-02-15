Top track

Daniel 2000 - Amb els Amics - Marcelo Pantani Remix

Villa Pantani ft. Italo Deviance (IT)

Club Malasaña
Thu, 15 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
About

Villa Pantani no es solo una ciudad de vacaciones, es una utopía electrónica en la que se sabe cómo se entra pero no cómo se sale. Una noche en la que el hedonismo y el culto a la euforia son el epicentro sobre el que Marcelo Pantani y sus ilustres invitad...

Evento para mayores de 21 años (necesario DNI).
Club Malasaña
Lineup

Lydia Vilas, Marcelo Pantani

Venue

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

