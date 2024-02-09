DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Buen Destino + Sonic Beast

Heliogàbal
9 Feb - 10 Feb
GigsBarcelona
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cicle Segells Residents amb Bcore:

SONIC BEAST: Si no fos perquè el concepte tradicional de supergrup no lliga gaire amb els principis del Punk i el Hardcore, podríem dir que Sonic Beast és un supergrup, perquè està format per membres o exmembres d’algune...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sonic Beast

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

