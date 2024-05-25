Top track

We Belong Here: Governors Island 5/25 - Aluna, Tita Lau, Chapter & Verse, Lucky Luke

Governors Island
Sat, 25 May, 4:00 pm
From $62.50

About

You've found where you belong! A music-driven experience on the historic and scenic Governors Island. Free round trip ferry ride (~8 minutes) included from 10 South Street, New York NY. This event is part of a 6 party series across 2 weekends to celebrate...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by We Belong Here.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aluna, Chapter and Verse, Tita Lau

Venue

Governors Island

910 Gresham Rd, Brooklyn, New York 11231, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

