Drahla

Ilses Erika
Fri, 10 May, 10:00 pm
GigsLeipzig
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This year, Drahla make their long-awaited return with their astounding second record angeltape. It’s an offering that was not only interesting for the Leeds-based art-rock experimentalists to make, but offers an intriguing world for audiences to explore wi...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency.
Lineup

Drahla

Venue

Ilses Erika

Bernhard-Göring-Straße 152, 04277 Leipzig, Deutschland
Doors open10:00 pm

