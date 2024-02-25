DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EMANUELA CAPPELLO SHOW

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Sun, 25 Feb, 9:00 pm
ComedyMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Emanuela Cappello: un fallimento ricreativo, un'infanzia turbata dalla prima comunione a Lourdes e dagli amici immaginari, sceglie la strada sbagliata sempre, autrice e attrice di pillole tragicomiche.

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Ass. Cult. Spaghetti Art.

Lineup

Emanuela Cappello

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

