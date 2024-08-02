DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ARIETE - LUCCICA FESTIVAL

Parco Gondar
Fri, 2 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsGallipoli
From €36.80
About

AVREI VOLUTO DIRTI CHE…💞

La prima notte del LUCCICA FESTIVAL la passiamo con @ariete che arriva al PARCO GONDAR il 2 AGOSTO con LA NOTTE D’ESTATE TOUR ✨

🎤 ARIETE

🗓️ 2 AGOSTO 2024

📍 PARCO GONDAR - Gallipoli (LE)

@parcogondargallipoli

Tutte le età
Ariete

Lungomare Galileo Galilei Lung, Otello Torsello, 73014 Gallipoli LE, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

