CLOONEE

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $60.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sign up for limited presale access here: https://app.hive.co/l/3u6kfu


21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reservations@avant-gardner.com.

No r...

21+
Presented by Avant Gardner.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cloonee

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

