DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La música dels Pogues torna a Barcelona per Saint Patrick!
Amb la mort del cantant Shane MacGowan com a detonant, uns quants músics catalans s’han unit per crear aquest espectacle en honor als Pogues. Milions de persones han ballat amb el punk folk de The...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.