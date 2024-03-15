DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Homenatge a Shane MacGowan (The Pogues)

Sala Upload
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La música dels Pogues torna a Barcelona per Saint Patrick!

Amb la mort del cantant Shane MacGowan com a detonant, uns quants músics catalans s’han unit per crear aquest espectacle en honor als Pogues. Milions de persones han ballat amb el punk folk de The...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Magic Mountain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

