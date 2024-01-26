DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VENGO ANCH'IO ! Special guest Biondo

Hacienda
Fri, 26 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

VENGO ANCH'IO !

VENERDÌ 26.01 - h.21:00

🎤Talk

🎵Rassegna di artisti emergenti

👀Special Guest Live

🎧Dj set

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl.

Lineup

Venue

Hacienda

Via Dei Cluniacensi 68, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

